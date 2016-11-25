Probe into historic buildings reveals new threat to Edinburgh's world heritage site

Edinburgh’s world heritage site is at serious threat from the decline of crumbling tenements in the heart of the capital, it emerged today.



Shock findings in a new survey of 200 different sites reveal that nearly three quarters of buildings in key Old Town thoroughfares needed of repairs.

Experts say worrying levels of vegetation have been spotted on major historic thoroughfares.

Experts raised concerns about a growing “complacency and lack of attention” over could lead to buildings becoming decaying and dangerous in the next few years unless problems were tackled.

Edinburgh World Heritage, the body which instigated the research, has warned “bits will start falling off buildings” if the decline is allowed to “accelerate.”

It has described the growing crisis as a “phantom menace” which has crept up on the city.

Director Adam Wilkinson said he wants the charity to set up its own maintenance service in a bid to halt the decline, which was uncovered on the Canongate, the High Street, South Bridge and Nicolson Street.

The declining condition of historic tenements is said to be one of the biggest threats to Edinburgh's world heritage site.

It plans to roll out the research across the city centre, amid warnings that the condition of historic buildings in Edinburgh is posing as much of a threat to the world heritage site as inappropriate developments.

It has blamed an increase in the number of people renting out historic properties and the number of buildings with multiple owners for the build-up of problems, including damaged stonework, corroded iron works, poorly-maintained or rotten window frames, inappropriate vegetates and damaged roofs.

The new research also found the impact of climate change was also a major factor in the decline of buildings in the Old Town, due to increases in average rainfall and temperature levels in recent years.

Historic tenement buildings make up around three quarters of buildings in the Old and New Towns, which were designed a world heritage site by Unesco in 1995,

Adam Wilkinson, director of Edinburgh World Heritage, said: “We often think

of inappropriate new development as the major threat to our World Heritage site – but the complacency that leads to poor building maintenance is an equal threat.

“What is happening is that people are spending all this money on their property but are not treating it like they would a car, which they take in to get serviced every year. They are happy to spend on new kitchens and bathrooms but are skipping out the basics and not maintaining it to even half the standard they should.

“We need to raise awareness of the problems and help people understand how they can do this kind of work. It would be brilliant if we could set up a maintenance service of some sort.

There are a number of challenges to get there, not least finding public money to do it.

At the moment it supports the repair of buildings which have not been maintained. We need ot change the mentality the whole way through government to think about long term maintenance.

“At present the mentality is ‘you’ve got a problem, let’s fix it’ rather than trying to avoid future problems.

“Even though we know this work needs doing, the demand is not there, that is the problem. People don’t know they have to be getting on with this now.”

Fiona McDonald, conservation architect at Edinburgh World Heritage, added: “This is very much a work in progress. We’ve targeted these areas. One by one, we’ve been looking at each building and identifying their condition.

“If nothing is done there will be accelerated delay and bits will start falling off buildings. Tourists will not want to come here because it will not be safe. This is preventive work and something we should be planning for the future.

Increased rainfall levels mean that vegetation is growing quickly and there is more of it. If it doesn’t get cleaned out quickly it will build up. It’s happening more and more throughout the city.

“It is really important to keep your property wind and watertight. If your roof is not secure and there is water coming in it doesn’t matter what you do inside it is going to be damaged.

“People have kind of lost the momentum of knowing how to do it and when to do it themselves because they’ve been relying on other people to do it for them but their property is their responsibility. It’s about trying to get back to that message.”