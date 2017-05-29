Probe launched after body found in airport hotel pool

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a man found floating in the swimming pool of an Edinburgh Airport hotel at the weekend.

Police are investigating after the grim discovery on Saturday evening at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Edinburgh Airport.

Meanwhile in a separate incident the body of another man was washed up on Portobello beach yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the Hilton hotel, on Eastfield Road, at about 7.25pm on Saturday after the 40-year-old man was found in the pool.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 40-year-old man at a hotel in Eastfield Road.

“The incident happened at about 7.25pm on Saturday, May 27. Emergency services attended, however the man was sadly pronounced at the scene.”

The man is understood to have been found in the pool of the hotel’s health club. A post-mortem will try and find out whether he drowned or suffered a fatal illness.

It is understood the man was not staying at the hotel but was using the health facilities.

No-one at the hotel was prepared to comment yesterday.

The police spokeswoman added: “Inquiries are currently ongoing, however the death is being treated as non-suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

In a separate incident, the body of a second man was washed up on Portobello beach yesterday afternoon.

A passer-by raised the alarm after spotting something floating in the water at around 2pm at the Seafield end of the beach.

Officers are working to identify the man, how he died and how he came to be in the sea. It is not known how long he had been in the water.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in the water at the Seafield end of Portobello beach.

“A member of the public raised the alarm at around 2pm on Monday, May 29. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the identity of the man.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

