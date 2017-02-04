Protests in Edinburgh over HMRC relocation

PROTESTS are to take place against plans to relocate HMRC in West Lothian to regional hubs in Edinburgh or Glasgow with the loss of 1,200 jobs. The move comes as locals are encouraged to support a week of action by the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) who are bidding to save jobs and protect the local economy.

PCS Union representatives are asking residents and businesses to back its petition against the jobs move, which could cost the region £8.5million in spending and income.

Workers at Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate and Barbara Ritchie House in Livingston face losing their jobs or relocating to one of the new HMRC hubs.