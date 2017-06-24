Race for Life takes place in Holyrood Park

Cancer Research’s 10km Race for Life will take place at Holyrood Park tomorrow.

The event, which is open to woman of all ages, aims to raise money for the charity through sponsorship.

The money raised will then be used to research into all 200 types of cancer.

Tomorrow’s course starts and finishes on the field adjacent to the Palace of Holyroodhouse around Arthur’s Seat, taking in stunning views across Edinburgh, with only one large incline.

Motorists are asked to be aware of road closures throughout the day. Some of the closures include Horse Wynd, Queen’s Drive and Holyrood Gait.

Duke’s Walk will also be closed at Queen’s Park Avenue.

Participants can either walk or jog the course which is just over six miles.