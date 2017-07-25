Race the Runway: Super cars return to Edinburgh Airport

It’s a high-octane drag strip normally only experienced by airline pilots.

But for one day only, petrolheads are to get the chance to rip up a runway at Edinburgh Airport.

The event is returning this year on Wednesday, August 30, and will raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Fundraisers are now appealing for competitors and their super cars to take part, have fun and raise much-needed funds in the process.

Putting the pedal to the metal, contestants will compete against each other to be crowned champion.

From regular racing drivers to those who just want to experience life in the fast lane, the event will allow participants to hit top speeds down the 1800m runway at Turnhouse.

Morag Cunningham, head of fundraising for Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re excited to launch our Race the Runway – an event that’s guaranteed to get the adrenaline flowing, all while fundraising for The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and its related facilities.

“Participants will have the unique opportunity to race down Edinburgh’s runway as they compete to be crowned the ultimate winner – so drive with courage, do your best and let’s see what your car can really do.”

Motorists are guaranteed a minimum of two power laps as they compete for the fastest lap time, with a prize for speediest driver up for grabs.

With capacity for only 32 supercars, petrolheads are encouraged to snap up the last few remaining spaces quickly to secure their spot in one of Scotland’s most unique racing opportunities.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re looking forward to Race the Runway as it’s an event which people can enjoy while doing something to help others, and the money will go towards Beatson Cancer Charity – an organisation which raises funds to combat a condition which has touched most of our lives in some shape or form.

“There are only 32 spots available so I’d encourage anyone with a passion for cars to put their foot down and register their interest in what will be a thrilling day at one of the country’s most unique race venues.”

All funds raised from the event will help the charity provide a comprehensive range of patient and family support services including patient wellbeing and complementary therapy services and also provide specialist staff posts including nursing, radiography, physics and research based staff as well as funding enhanced medical equipment, innovative service developments and novel research projects and educational initiatives to support the 8000 new patients who attend The Beatson and its satellite locations each year.

The price to take part is £395 per car.

The price includes one driver with two spectators, breakfast and lunch. Additional spectator places are available at £20 per person.

For more information and to book your place today, visit www.beatsoncancercharity.org call 0141 212 0505 or e-mail events@beatsoncancercharity.org.

