RBS head: Fraud victims shouldn’t expect to be reimbursed

The head of the Royal Bank of Scotland has warned that victims of bank fraud should not expect automatic refunds.

Ross McEwan said banks could not always be held responsible if customers revealed account details to online scammers.

Mr McEwan said reimbursing everyone would be too costly, leading to increased fees and charges.

From January to September 2015 almost 5,000 RBS customers lost £25 million to fraudsters, an average of £5,000 each.

“We are working very hard to help customers detect when there are difficulties, but I think this has to be in partnership with the customer and with the bank,” Mr McEwan said.

“You can’t keep blaming this on an organisation where customers don’t take their own duty of care as well.”

Labour MSP Neil Findlay said Mr McEwan’s comments showed he was “out of touch” with customers.

RBS, which was bailed out to the tune of £46 billion at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, remains 72 per cent taxpayer-owned.