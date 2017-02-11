Real Lives: Slimming award for coach Sandra McConnachie

She’s helped many of East Lothian and Midlothian residents towards a healthier weight and lifestyle – and now Sandra McConnachie has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members in the area.

Sandra was now earned a Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status and was preseneted with her award during one of her seesions at Dalkeith Rugby Club.

The award, which celebrates coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey, is only given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

In 2016 alone, Sandra helped her members at the four classes she runs every week in Prestonpans, Gorebridge and Dalkeith shed a total of 825 stones.

She says one of the keys to succcess is giving a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, Body Mass Index (BMI) and lifestyle - as well as ongoing support and encouragement.

Sandra, who has lost 65lb herself, is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good.

Sandra said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved, 2016 was a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing. It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales happy.

“Unlike fad diets and quick fixes, Weight Watchers provides a flexible and balanced approach to leading a healthier lifestyle and it works.”

She added: “I joined Weight Watchers four years ago because I always struggled with my weight and tried many weight loss programmes.

“At the start of my journey I struggled because I wasn’t committed, then in October 2013 I decided to give it my all and enjoy every minute of my joinery and still do.

“I’ve lost 65lb and dropped four dress sizes, and the biggest difference that’s made to me is my confidence so much that I am a different person in so many ways, along with health benefits and feeling great.”

Dalkeith meeting member Katie Thomson said Sandra’s accolade was very well deserved.

Katie explained: “Sandra is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting.

“She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits.

“I have lost 44lb with Sandra and I’ve never felt better.”

Across the UK, Weight Watchers holds more than 32,000 meetings each week where members receive both group support as well as learning about healthy eating patterns, behaviour modification and physical activity.