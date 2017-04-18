Red Arrows will dazzle at 20th anniversary of National Airshow

THEY are renowned for their awe-inspiring formations, precision flying and dramatic aerobatics.

And now the Red Arrows have confirmed they will be making a high-octane return to Scotland’s National Airshow in East Lothian this summer - vowing to leave spectators in amazement.

The RAF Aerobatic Team will be joined at the National Museum of Flight in East Fortune by agile Typhoon, the RAF’s delta-winged air defence fighter which will perform a thrilling solo display to mark the event’s 20th anniversary.

The world’s only aerobatic formation wing walking team, the Breitling Wingwalkers, will also make an appearance at the iconic event on July 22 - showcasing breathtaking acrobatic manoeuvres and headstands while strapped to the top wings of two beautiful Boeing Stearman biplanes.

As well as a string of jaw dropping performances in the sky for flying lovers, there will be plenty of activities on the ground to keep families entertained.

Visitors will be able to explore the museum, and view the sites recently redeveloped historic aircraft hangars, packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.

The Concorde Experience will also be on show, alongside the family friendly Fantastic Flight gallery with its interactive exhibits and Fortunes of War - giving visitors an insight into the East Fortune’s history as a wartime airbase.

Steve McLean, general manager at the National Museum of Flight, said: “This will be the 20th airshow to be held here at East Fortune and we’ve planned a fabulous line-up of high-flying entertainment featuring thrilling displays from state of the art fast jets including the world-famous Red Arrows, and incredible historic aircraft with fascinating stories.

“Combined with fantastic entertainment on the ground, and the chance to explore our fascinating Museum, we believe this makes Scotland’s National Airshow one of Scotland’s best family days out.”

Also taking to the skies above the historic airfield will be the RAF’s Tutor Display team and Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which marks its 60th anniversary this year.

Other dazzling displays will include the aerial ballet, sweeping close-formation loops and barrel rolls of the two-aircraft Twister team, the dynamic aerobatics of the Pitts Special Muscle biplane and a display by a B17 Flying Fortress bomber.

Additional high-flying action will be provided by a Bronco light-attack and reconnaissance aircraft, a pair of Jet Provost trainer aircraft, an Autogyro, a 1930s Bucker Jungman biplane, a Pembroke light transport aircraft and a Piper L3 Cub light observation aircraft.

The military airfield dates back to the First World War.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 0300 123 6789 and at the gate on the day.

Discounts are available for advance booking.

Visit: www.nms.ac.uk/airshow.

