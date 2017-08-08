Rents across Scotland up 3.6%

Average rents in Scotland are rising by 3.6 per cent, according to new figures.

The rise was revealed in data for July from private rented sector insurance provider HomeLet.

Across the UK, the average monthly rent agreed on a new tenancy was £925 – rising from £915 in the same month last year. This followed declines of 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent in May and June respectively.

The market in Greater London has yet to recover to July 2016 levels, lagging behind the rest of the country and down 0.6 per cent on rental prices last year. Rents in the Greater London area fell for the fourth month in a row and new tenants could expect to pay £1,564 on average.