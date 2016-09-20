Residents dig in to transform eyesore

A West Lothian community improvements group has landscaped a local eyesore with a grant of £4605 from the Banks Community Fund.

Stoneyburn and Bents Future Vision Group is a charity formed for the benefit of over 2000 residents in the local community.

Thanks to this contribution the group has cleaned, cleared and landscaped the area, which was unsightly and had become a hazard to children, turning it into a wildflower meadow.

The Banks Rusha Community Fund is a fund set up by Banks Mining to support community groups and voluntary organisations and environmental projects near Banks’ Rusha surface coal mine south of Breich, West Lothian.

Tom Stannage, Secretary at the Future Vision Group, said: “Since working to improve the nearby park with the council it has thrown this area into sharp relief.

“We’re delighted to have been able to get our hands dirty once again and turn this eyesore into a natural focal point for the community.”

The adjacent park is incredibly popular, particularly during the nice weather of the summer months, so a number of children were playing around the mound and it had become a safety concern too.

Councillor David Dodds, representative of Fauldhouse and the Breich Valley, said: “I am delighted to see Stoneyburn and Bents Future Vision Group given funding for more environmental improvement work in the area.

“This project will complement the improvement work already taken place in the nearby playpark by both the council and the group. I’m sure local families will appreciate the work taking place to improve the area. It is hoped that the further improvement to the aesthetic of centre of the village will encourage more people than ever to enjoy the fantastic atmosphere and community space.

Mark Dowdall, environment and community director at the Banks Group, said: “We’re delighted to help Stoneyburn and Bents Future Vision Group realise their ambition to remove and improve a local eyesore. The centre of the village is a real meeting place and we are glad to have helped to make it an even more pleasant place to be.”