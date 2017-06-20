Residents evacuated after city tenement blaze

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a blaze broke out in a flat in central Edinburgh.

The fire broke out in a tenement flat on Forrest Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

A joint investigation is being carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following the fire which started around 12.15 am.

Residents in the block had to be evacuated and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers are also investigating an earlier assault in the flat where the fire started. The occupier suffered facial injuries as a result and required hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden of Gayfield CID said: “Thankfully no-one was seriously injured as a result of this fire but it has caused alarm and inconvenience to the residents and the local businesses.

“We are also keeping an open mind as to the connection between the earlier assault of the occupier and the following fire.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0036 of 20th June.