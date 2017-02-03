Restaurant named in UK’s top 100 offers view of A-listed ‘Banana Flats’

IT offers mouthwatering fine dining, lashings of traditional Scottish fayre... and views of a historic national landmark.

Leith restaurant Norn was today named as one of the UK’s top 100 restaurants – just days after its neighbour, the iconic “Banana Flats”, was honoured by heritage chiefs.

One of Norn's dishes - sea buckthorn braised carrot, with fresh crabmeat and smoked sea urchin

The Henderson Street eaterie was one of just eight Scottish venues – half of which are in the Capital – to be named in a prestigious annual guide.

And as diners tuck into fantastic food, they’re treated to views of newly A-listed Cables Wynd House.

Scott Smith, 28, who opened the Norn with his wife Laura in July last year, said: “It is great news that the Banana Flats have been given listed status.

“Anything that encourages more visitors to Leith is great for us.”

Scott, a former protégé of celebrated St Andrews chef Geoffrey Smeddle, said it was an honour to be included in the guide so soon after opening.

He said: “It’s unbelievable, to be honest. We have only been open nine months so to be included in the top 100 I’m quite humbled and honoured.

“I have worked in other restaurants but never had my own place before. It’s been going very well – much better received than we had anticipated to be honest.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and I’m sure the team will be over the moon with it all as well.

“It’s a really nice recognition for all the hard work we have put in over the last nine months.”

Norn offers a set menu of either four courses for £40 or seven courses for £65 and is named after an ancient Scottish language which Scott came across while researching dishes.

It was joined in the Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants guide – to be published this weekend – by fellow Edinburgh restaurants The Kitchin, Ondine and The Gardener’s Cottage.

The Kitchin was opened on Leith’s waterfront in 2006 and went on to earn Michelin-star status a year later.

Diners there can try out a number of different menus, for example the a la carte – which offers three courses for £75 per person – or the “Classic Kitchin Surprise” tasting menu experience at £85 per head.

The Gardener’s Cottage, meanwhile, serves modern European cuisine, with star dishes including Roe deer, spelt, artichoke, hazelnuts.

Judges praised seafood restaurant Ondine for being a “first-class fish restaurant with the friendliest Scottish service”.

The full list will be published this weekend in the Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants supplement.

The guide does not rank the venues but does select eight regional winners and an overall winner, which will be revealed on Sunday.

Other Scots eateries which have made the list include Alchemilla and Cail Bruich in Glasgow, The Three Chimneys in the Isle of Skye and Inver in Strathlachlan.

florence.snead@jpress.co.uk