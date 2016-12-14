Revealed: Edinburgh’s top searches of 2016

IT’S the place we all go when we urgently need to know . . .
And now, as we approach the end of 2016, internet search giant Google has compiled a list of the questions keeping Edinburgh awake at night.
We had sport, technology and politics on our minds – while celebrity deaths also had us swotting up.
But it was the Pokemon Go craze that kept us most occupied, as we took to Google in great numbers to figure out how to take part in the craze which at one point attracted hundreds of gamers to Princes Street Gardens.
Matt Cooke, head of Google’s news bab in London, said: “As ever, our annual Year In Search survey has shown a snapshot of what Britain cared about in 2016 and the results are fascinating.
“The diversity in the top 10 most trending topics of the year show how which political events have dominated the zeitgeist, how celebrities have touched our hearts and how sport continues to unite us.”
Here’s a snapshot of what we were searching for in 2016 . . .
Edinburgh’s top trends
Euro 2016
iPhone 7
David Bowie
Pokemon Go
Alan Rickman
EU Ref
Olympics
Donald Trump
Prince
Steven Avery
We asked ‘How to . .’
How to play Pokemon Go
How to screenshot on a Mac
How to tie a tie
How to poach an egg
How to make pasta
How to draw
How to play basketball on messenger
How to work out a percentage
How to delete photos on iPhoto
How to install Kodi
‘What is . .’
What is Pokemon Go?
What is Brexit?
What is Article 50?
What is sepsis?
What is the single market?
What is a grammar school?
What is a hernia?
What is autism?
What is Sky Q?
What is the Mountain of Butterflies?