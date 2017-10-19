Revealed: the top 20 Netlfix shows being watched the fastest

Netflix have released the top 20 shows that were ‘binge-raced’ in the UK.

The hugely popular streaming website report that a whopping 8.4 million members have binged-raced on shows during their Netflix lifetime alone.

And just to be clear, by binge racing, they mean really powering through them. These Netflix statistics are based on users who sped through an entire season within just 24 hours.

While the inclusion of House Of Cards, Stranger Things and Black Mirrors was only to be expected, you might be surprised to discover those three insanely-popular series didn’t even make the top ten.

Instead, the ‘binge list’ is topped by Marvel’s The Defenders, Gilmore Girls and The Seven Deadly Sins.

“Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing,” said Netflix President Brian Wright.

Check out the top 20 most binged-on shows on Netflix in the UK: