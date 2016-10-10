Revealed: What does a Scotsman really wear under his kilt?

Just how many kilt-wearing Scotsmen are ‘true Scots’?

It’s a question that Scots have been asked for centuries, what are they wearing under their kilts?

Now, new research has uncovered that nearly four in ten Scotsmen are going ‘commando’ - wearing no underwear - under their kilts.

A recent survey found just over half (55%) of kilt wearers say they tend to wear underpants under their kilts, whilst 38% wear nothing. A further 7% wear shorts, tights or something else.

READ MORE: First official Jewish tartan unveiled

The study conducted, by polling company YouGov, also found a political dimension to the age-old question.

Scots who voted for independence in the 2014 referendum are significantly more likely to forego underwear when donning a kilt.

Matthew Smith a data journalist at the survey firm said: “Those who support Scottish independence are clearly a hardier sort, and are more likely to wear nothing underneath their kilts.

“The youngest and the oldest Scots are much less likely to wear nothing under their kilts - 20/21% compared to 44-46% for those aged between 25 and 64.”

Kilts remain a firm favourite with ladies too.

Those who support Scottish independence..are more likely to wear nothing underneath their kilts. Matthew Smith

Smith added: “Those Scottish gentlemen who do wear kilts will doubtless be pleased to hear that Scottish women are big fans.

“As many as 91% of Scottish women say that men wearing kilts is an attractive look (67% of Scottish men agree).

“They are also in rough agreement with men on what should be worn underneath a kilt – 40% of women think nothing should be worn, whilst another 40% say underwear (the remainder are mostly don’t knows).”

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY