Revealed: What does a Scotsman really wear under his kilt?

Just how many kilt-wearing Scotsmen are ‘true Scots’?
It’s a question that Scots have been asked for centuries, what are they wearing under their kilts?
Now, new research has uncovered that nearly four in ten Scotsmen are going ‘commando’ - wearing no underwear - under their kilts.
A recent survey found just over half (55%) of kilt wearers say they tend to wear underpants under their kilts, whilst 38% wear nothing. A further 7% wear shorts, tights or something else.
The study conducted, by polling company YouGov, also found a political dimension to the age-old question.
Scots who voted for independence in the 2014 referendum are significantly more likely to forego underwear when donning a kilt.
Matthew Smith a data journalist at the survey firm said: “Those who support Scottish independence are clearly a hardier sort, and are more likely to wear nothing underneath their kilts.
“The youngest and the oldest Scots are much less likely to wear nothing under their kilts - 20/21% compared to 44-46% for those aged between 25 and 64.”
Kilts remain a firm favourite with ladies too.
Those who support Scottish independence..are more likely to wear nothing underneath their kilts.Matthew Smith
Smith added: “Those Scottish gentlemen who do wear kilts will doubtless be pleased to hear that Scottish women are big fans.
“As many as 91% of Scottish women say that men wearing kilts is an attractive look (67% of Scottish men agree).
“They are also in rough agreement with men on what should be worn underneath a kilt – 40% of women think nothing should be worn, whilst another 40% say underwear (the remainder are mostly don’t knows).”
