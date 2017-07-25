Reveller vanishes from Capital venue during stag party

CONCERN was growing yesterday for a man missing after a stag do in the Capital.

Adam Smith, 37, from Essex, was last seen with his friends at a city centre bar in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised by other members of his group after he failed to return to their hotel.

“This behaviour is out of character for Adam and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,” said Sergeant Mark Barry of Howdenhall Police Station.

The large group of friends Mr Smith was in town with for the weekend had been out around the city centre on Friday night.

They ended up in The Three Sisters in Cowgate, a bar popular with stag and hen parties.

Friday night was no exception, with a number of groups dancing and drinking in the venue.

“It seemed a fairly busy night but nothing out of the ordinary,” said a 41-year-old reveller not with Mr Smith’s party.

“There were hens and stags in fancy dress all in different groups having a great time.

“Everybody seemed in good spirits and there was a real party atmosphere – I certainly didn’t see anything untoward.

“It’s shocking someone’s simply vanished on a night out and hopefully he turns up safe and well.”

Mr Smith, from Witham, near Braintree, was last seen in the bar at about 12.45am on Saturday.

His group of friends grew worried and contacted police when he failed to return to their guesthouse in Gilmore Place on Saturday morning.

Adam is described as white, 6ft 2-3ins tall, with short blond hair that is normally slicked back.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved burgundy shirt and light blue jeans.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen Adam since this time, or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” said Sgt Barry.

A police spokeswoman added: “He’d been out with a large group of friends and was reported missing on Saturday morning.”

The Evening News understands Mr Smith was attending the stag party as a friend of the groom.

Other members of the stag party are now believed to have returned to Essex without their friend.

Despite his disappearance being out of character, police are not treating it as suspicious.

“There’s nothing to suggest any criminality at this stage,” said the spokeswoman, though officers are keeping open minds. “We’ll pursue any lines of inquiry that become relevant,” she added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1371 of 22 July.

andy.shipley@edinburghnews.com