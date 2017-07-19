Review: Olly Murs wows Edinburgh Castle

Murs fans couldn’t have asked for a better backdrop for the return of the most successful performer ever to come from The X Factor as a sun drenched Castle loomed behind the 33-year-old star.

But the party had long started in true Edinburgh fashion as crowd-pleaser DJ Boogie from Forth One entertained the excitable audience with a mix of solid party tunes.

Picture: Calum Buchan Photography

And skipping onto the stage in black hotpants was fellow X Factor contestant, 19-year-old Louisa Johnson. Knocking dead the crowd with Bieber’s Love Yourself, Louisa’s rich vocals slipped seamlessly through a set including Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You.

Thousands of teenagers, kids, mums and dads screamed their hearts out as the Essex pop sensation finally exploded onto the stage at Edinburgh Castle for the first time since 2012.

His trademark cheeky grin and larger-than-life presence brought the audience to their feet as he burst into You Don’t Know Love. “Edinburgh, it’s good to be back,” Olly yelled. And the regal setting did not go without a mention. “I feel like Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, with my Castle behind me, you are my army,” he joked. “ But winter is not here.”

And The sun continued to shine as he dominated the stage, dancing, jumping and engaging fans across the stadium.

Picture: Calum Buchan Photography

“Forget it’s Tuesday and party! Go mental like it’s a Saturday,” Olly shouted. With flawless energy, a party was what he gave with unrelenting infectious enthusiasm throughout.

And things were looking up for one man in the audience when admitting he was still looking for love Olly sang ballad I Need You Now to him.

Backed by an impressive 11-piece band, the heartthrob showed his soft side by singing to kids in the front row.

Olly, who has landed four UK number one singles, was in town on his 24 Hrs tour, where he’s performing a mammoth set of summer dates.