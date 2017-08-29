Robert the Bruce movie filming starts at Linlithgow Palace

Have your say

FILMING has begun in Scotland on a big-budget movie about Robert the Bruce.

Visitors won’t be able to tour Linlithgow Palace until Sunday, August 31 as filming of the Outlaw King gets underway.

Filming begins on new Robert the Bruce movie. Picture: SWNS

The Netflix release is based around Robert the Bruce and is directed by Oscar-nominated Scot David Mackenzie and starring Hollywood star Chris Pine.

A poster for the feature film described it as: “A true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.”

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that Linlithgow Palace will be temporarily closed to visitors from Sunday 27 August to Thursday 31 August, inclusive.

“This is to accommodate third party filming within the palace and grounds, and notification of the closure has been posted on our website and social media channels.

“The palace will reopen to visitors, under normal opening hours, on Friday, September 1.”

The film is expected to be released on Netflix next year.