Roddy takes chair at George Watson’s

Lawyer Roddy Maclennan has been appointed chairman of governing council of George Watson’s College, his former school.

The banking and finance partner at leading law firm MacRoberts specialises in structured and property finance and is frequently involved in the formation, monitoring and review of policy and strategy.

Roddy says his legal and commercial knowledge and experience will be invaluable in assisting George Watson’s College to fulfil its objectives and aspirations.

The governing council works with the School’s management team to develop the high quality all-round education associated with George Watson’s College.

The Governors are actively involved in the life of the school, attending performances, shadowing staff and pupils and taking part in some of the many extra-curricular and outdoor activities that take place throughout the school year.

Roddy, who studied law at Edinburgh University, said: “I am delighted to be taking up this post at George Watson’s – a school that means so much to me.

“I do hope that I will be able to assist the School in realising and achieving its ambitions and goals.

“I am really looking forward to being actively involved in the activities of the School, working with the excellent staff and the other members of the governing council for the benefit of the school and its pupils.”

Melvyn Roffe, Principal of George Watson’s College, said “I am looking forward to working with Roddy in the coming years as we write the next chapters of the long success story that is George Watson’s College.

“I know that Roddy’s commitment to the school as a former pupil and his professional skills and experience will be of huge benefit to our community.”

Roddy has previosuly worked as an external examiner at the University of Edinburgh and a court member and trustee of Edinburgh Napier University.