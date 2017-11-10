Roger’s antiques book is a treasure

AN Edinburgh antique collector has written a new book giving his personal account of his exciting adventures in the world of antiques.

Roger Stewart has penned Random Treasure, which looks back on six decades of discovering lost and forgotten objects.

He shares enthralling tales of exceptional items – the two stars are a pottery jug and a wooden statue, both made 500 years apart.

It’s been a profitable hobby too, with a ten-year tally of £250,000 in auction proceeds from objects bought for just £1,500.

His new book, the first he has written, shows how to identify and authenticate antiques, how they rise and fall in value and how auctions really work.

Roger Stewart is a 68-year-old Londoner resident in Scotland since 1967. He says his background gives him a special perspective on some of the key issues relating to buying, collecting and selling antiques.

Roger said: “My book shows that you don’t have to be an expert, a high-rolling dealer or a TV personality to get substantial financial gain.

“If an amateur like me can do it – and do it repeatedly – then perhaps more or less anyone can.”

He added: “There’s also a light-hearted investigation of behavioural aspects of antique collecting, making the book a perfect read for those interested in popular psychology.

“This includes what qualities are needed by enthusiasts to make spectacular finds. Does it require the connoisseur’s expertise or the alchemist’s magic, or can anyone succeed?

“How can collectors prevent an innocent hobby from slipping into all consuming obsession and compulsion?”

His book has already received five star reviews with comments such as: “The author takes you from his beginnings in a pub in Central London to the small north Edinburgh salerooms on a journey in search of answers and a small fortune.

“The book is delightfully written and gives an insight into the author’s thinking when searching for his treasures.

“He is not afraid to share his vulnerabilities and concerns with the reader, in a very down to earth style, which makes the book more engaging. I was especially taken by the autobiographical glimpses into what must have been a fascinating life.”