Rosalind becomes a model fundraiser

An artist and model who reached the final of this year’s Miss Scotland competition while supporting a homelessness charity is stepping up her fundraising efforts.

Rosalind Main, from Edinburgh, recently graduated with a BA in Three Dimensional Design from Gray’s School of Art and has now set up her own exhibition and sale of work in aid of Shelter Scotland.

Earlier this year she reached the last 13 in the Miss Scotland competition, where she chose to raise funds for the charity as part of her entry.

To raise awareness of homelessness, she distributed street art installations throughout Edinburgh during the Festival.

Her employer Henderson’s of Edinburgh is hosting the exhibition of her work called ‘Change, Have You Got Any? at its restaurant in Hanover Street. The works will be for sale for the next month or two, with ten per cent of the proceeds going to Shelter Scotland.

Rosalind said: “Shelter Scotland is dear to my heart. I have worked as a volunteer in the charity’s Stockbridge shop and so it was an easy choice.

“As well as raising funds, I have been using my art to help raise awareness of homelessness and bad housing. During the Festival I installed a toy house on pavements and different locations across Edinburgh with slogans about the challenges we face in tackling homelessness.

“I always wondered why somebody didn’t do something about homelessness. Then I realised I am somebody. And I promised myself to make a difference and to help Shelter Scotland so that it can carry on its great work of helping homeless and badly housed people.”

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, praised Rosalind’s “dedication and determination” to help the charity achieve its aim of a home for everyone.

“No-one should face homelessness or bad housing alone and it is only because of people like Rosalind that we can be there to offer advice and support to help people get and keep a home,” he added.

Rosalind’s art works include photo collages, illustrations and paintings on canvas all representing the issue of homelessness.

They range in price from £15 to £30. She has already raised more than £1000 for Shelter Scotland from a series of fundraising events including a bake sale, health walk and a donation from Henderson’s from their raw food range.