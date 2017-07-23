Salmond will tell-all about ‘buffoon’ Donald Trump at Fringe

HE’S turned down I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, but Alex Salmond all set for a 15-day run on the Fringe.

And more than 75 per cent of the tickets for Alex Salmond Unleashed have already been snapped up.

Mr Salmond says the lunchtime show in the ballroom of the Assembly Rooms in George Street (August 13-27) will be about “politics, sport, life, showbiz” and is promising stories from behind the scenes, but insists he is not out to “dish the dirt” on anyone.

“Every single performance will be different,” he says.

The shows will start with Mr Salmond offering his insider insights, followed by a 20-minute interview with a different special guest each day, ten minutes for the audience to ask questions, a musical interlude, a five-minute spot from a comedienne and a charity auction before Mr Salmond wraps up with a few more thoughts.

American president Donald Trump is likely to feature in some of the tales.

“There’s a fund of stories about The Donald that I haven’t told before. I don’t think people will be surprised by them in the sense that his character is now being exposed for the world to see, but they might be quite amused by them, just the extent of the man’s buffoonery.

“Before he found social media, he used to send you what can only be described as poison pen letters – capital letters, green ink – which used to come rattling into Bute House on a daily basis. It was written versions of what he now does online.”