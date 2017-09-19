Scotland aims to become first Daily Mile nation

Employers are being urged to sign up to an initiative encouraging their workforce to walk a mile a day to improve their health.

The Scottish Government will be writing to public and private sector companies around the country suggesting they should introduce The Daily Mile.

They have already written to all schools, nurseries, colleges and universities encouraging them to bring in the initiative, which was created at a primary school in Stirling in 2012.

More than 1,000 Scottish schools now take part in the scheme, which encourages people to walk, jog or run a mile every day.

The Scottish Government has pledged to make Scotland the first Daily Mile nation.

Sports Minister Aileen Campbell visited Scottish Power’s headquarters in Glasgow to launch their Walk The Daily Mile project.

She said: “I’m really pleased to be here today to officially launch the roll-out of the Walk The Daily Mile initiative across the Scottish Power Network.

“Scottish Power have recognised the benefits of encouraging their workforce to be healthier and now we want other workplaces to follow suit.

“We know that being physically active makes employees more productive and less likely to take time off due to sickness or disability.

“It only takes around 15 minutes so The Daily Mile could easily become part of staff breaks - giving great benefits to their health and wellbeing.”

Elaine Wyllie, the headteacher who created the initiative, said: “We all know of the myriad benefits of being physically active for our health and wellbeing - for children and adults both.

“In doing The Daily Mile the children learn the importance of taking responsibility for their own health and wellbeing, and it’s wonderful to see their parents and relatives rising to the challenge and putting their best foot forwards.

“I’m delighted that Scotland’s workplaces will be following in the footsteps of our primary school children to push Scotland towards becoming the world’s first Daily Mile Nation.”

Keith Anderson, chief corporate officer at Scottish Power, said: “I’m proud the Scottish Government asked Scottish Power to be the first company in Scotland to adopt the Daily Mile.

“Our occupational health team has been inspired by the success and simplicity of the initiative already adopted by schools, and the move to our new headquarters in Glasgow offers the perfect opportunity to encourage over 1600 employees to think about changing their commuting habits.

“Already, many more are either walking to work and enjoying a healthier start to the day or clocking up a ‘Daily Mile’ in their lunch hour.

“Given its early success, I’m delighted to confirm we’re also launching it across all main Scottish Power sites in the UK.”