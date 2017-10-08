Scotland fans allowed to bring bagpipes to crunch World Cup qualifier

Have your say

Scotland supporters will be allowed to bring bagpipes into Sunday’s match with Slovenia.

Gordon Strachan’s men go into the World Cup qualifier knowing a victory will guarantee them a play-off place.

They’ll be backed by the Tartan Army, with around 4,000 having travelled to the game.

The Slovenian FA initially advised their Scottish counterparts that bagpipes or drums would not be allowed into the stadium.

Following further negotiations, fans are now allowed to enter the ground with bagpipes, though drums are still prohibited.

