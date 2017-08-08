Scotland’s A&E departments meet key waiting times target

Scotland’s emergency departments have met a key waiting times target during the final week of July.

The latest figures show 25,405 people attended core A&E units during the week ending July 30, of which 95.5 per cent were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The figure is up slightly from 95.3 per centthe previous week and meets the Scottish Government target for 95 per centof cases to be dealt with within four hours.

The statistics show 62 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department, and nine were there for more than 12 hours.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “It is very encouraging that latest figures show that performance in A&Es across Scotland were above the 95 per centtarget again - the third week in a row.

“These positive results are thanks to the hard work of staff on the ground, both in emergency departments and elsewhere in the health and social care system.

“While we can expect some fluctuation week-to-week depending on seasonal pressures there has been continued focus on improvements in patient flow.

“For example, we are ensuring more people are discharged before noon and at weekends, helping to reduce delayed discharge, and meaning patients can be admitted to hospital more quickly if required.”