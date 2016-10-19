Scotland’s MPs cut from 59 to 53 in constituency review

Wide-ranging changes to Scottish constituencies which will see Scotland’s MPs cut from 59 to 53 are being announced tomorrow.

Some senior politicians are expected to find their seats are due to be axed under the plans, which form part of a package aimed at reducing the total number of Westminster MPs from 650 to 600 and minimising variations in the size of electorates.

Constituencies should be within 5% of the UK electoral average or “quota” of 74,769. In other words, each seat should be no smaller than 71,031 voters and no larger than 78,507.

But there are exceptions to this rule - in the case of the Scottish island constituencies of Orkney & Shetland (electorate 33,229) and Na h-Eileanan an Iar (The Western Isles) (20,877), and where a constituency is larger than 12,000 square kilometres.

The initial proposals being unveiled by the Boundary Commission for Scotland will be studied closely to assess the implications for MPs.

Significant changes are in store as the electorate figures being used for the review show that only 11 of the 57 seats excluding the two exempted island seats are within the set range, while five are above it and the remaining 41 are below.

The SNP will be hardest hit as it won 56 of the current 59 Scottish seats at the 2015 general election - but analysts will also be trying to assess whether the proposed changes will threaten the single seats each held by Labour and the Conservatives.

Edinburgh South, represented by Labour’s Ian Murray, was his party’s last remaining constituency north of the border after its disastrous showing at the 2015 UK general election, while Tory David Mundell held Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale as the Conservatives’ sole Scottish seat.

Alistair Carmichael’s Orkney & Shetland constituency, the Liberal Democrats’ only seat north of the border after the party was decimated at the 2015 poll, will be unaffected owing to its exemption from the boundary changes.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are each expected to lose a constituency under the plans.

In Edinburgh, this could affect not only Mr Murray but also SNP frontbenchers Deirdre Brock (Edinburgh North & Leith) and Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West), as well as Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West) who was originally elected for the SNP but is currently sitting as an independent.

In Glasgow, the changes could affect MPs including SNP education spokeswoman Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West) and Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East), originally elected as SNP but currently sitting as an independent. Ms McGarry was charged last month in connection with alleged fraud offences.

If the Highlands region loses a seat, SNP transport spokesperson Drew Hendry’s Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey constituency would be affected.

Former Scottish Nationalist leader Alex Salmond, now SNP international affairs spokesman, may see his Gordon constituency retained as it is one of the few that currently falls within the specified electorate range - but it all depends on the knock-on effects of changes to neighbouring seats.

Most other SNP frontbenchers at Westminster, including new deputy leader Angus Robertson (Moray), have seats with electorates falling below the minimum required, which will invite changes.

The shake-up will be implemented for the UK general election due in 2020 - but its full impact will not be known until experts have been able to analyse the revised proposals in early 2018 and the final proposals in October 2018.

The Scotland Boundary Commission’s initial proposals follow those published last month by the three other boundary commissions for England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The number of MPs will be cut from 533 to 501 in England, from 40 to 29 in Wales, and from 18 to 17 in Northern Ireland.

Consultation on the Scotland Boundary Commission’s initial proposals starts immediately following their publication and runs until January 11.

The Westminster constituencies review has no direct implications for Scottish Parliament constituencies, which will be the subject of a separate review by the Scotland Boundary Commission due to start in 2018.

