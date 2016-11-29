Scotland’s oldest youth club unveils its brand new home

It has provided a warm welcome to thousands of Edinburgh youngsters since opening in 1924.

Now FetLor Youth Club - said to be the oldest in Scotland - has revealed images of its impressive new home.

The new club is based on Crewe Road South in the north of the capital

External work was recently completed on a £1.5m centre in Crewe Road South, in the north of the capital, with the club expected to take ownership in March.

The state-of-the-art clubhouse, which includes a sports hall and meeting rooms, replaces a run-down building dating back to 1960.

FetLor has been described as a “hidden secret in Edinburgh”, having worked with some of the city’s most disadvantaged children since its inception.

It was originally based in the Royal Mile, and takes its name from Fettes and Loreto - two of the most exclusive private schools in the country.

The colleges teamed up to open the first club for the benefit of the “poor boys of Edinburgh” at a time when the High Street was one of the most deprived areas of the city.

FetLor has been on its current site, near the Western General hospital, since 1950 and prides itself on being used by young people from various parts of North Edinburgh ­because it is on “gang-free, neutral territory”.

It hosts daily after-school clubs, organises Duke of Edinburgh Award courses, and also provides a busy summer programme.

It has close links with Broughton High School, engaging in intensive one-to-one work with young people needing extra support.

Hardies, an Edinburgh-based property and construction consultants, has been instrumental in helping FetLor construct its new home.

“We were delighted to be able to assist FetLor to create a fantastic new facility which is fit for purpose, will exceed all expectations and will be such an asset for years to come,” said project manager Debi Stark.

“Now we are all looking forward to the club moving back in and enjoying the facilities.

“It is such an improvement on the previous building.”