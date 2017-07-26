Scotland’s tallest buildings

Scotland may not boast the tallest buildings in the world, or even in the UK, but that’s not to say we can’t stack ‘em high.

There are a large number of individual developments in Scotland that kiss the sky at 65 metres and above - and the age of some of them may surprise you. Each entry includes a percentage comparison against the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (830m), and Scotland’s highest natural landmark, Ben Nevis (1,345m).