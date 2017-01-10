Scotland’s weather: Blizzards threaten travel disruption

Snow storms amid winds gusting up to 75mph are forecast to batter Scotland from tomorrow until Friday.

The Met Office warned of “significant” transport disruption being likely.

Three days of yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warnings will be in force for most of the country from midnight tonight.

Up to 20cm of snow is possible above 300m in the north and west, and 10cm in the south east of Scotland, with 2-5cm at lower levels.

The Scottish Government Resilience Team met this afternoon to discuss preparations and warned of “difficult driving conditions” ahead.

A spokeswoman said: “The strong winds will be the most immediate issue, with likely road bridge restrictions on Wednesday, especially for high-sided vehicles.

“When combined with the sleet and snow showers, there is also a risk of snow drifts on higher routes on Thursday and Friday.”

The Met Office said winds up to 70mph would hit northern and western Scotland tomorrow, with several centimetres of snow accumulating inland by evening.

A spokeswoman warned: “Travel conditions will start to turn very tricky, resulting in longer travel times.

“Be aware of the potential for disruption to transport due to lying and blowing snow.”

Lightning could also cause power cuts.

On Thursday, ice and hail threaten further problems, and trains could be affected.

In the east, winds could reach 75mph over high ground across Fife, the Lothians and Borders tomorrow.

That will be followed by the risk of snow showers from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday.

Travel disruption is likely to include traffic restrictions on major bridges.

The spokeswoman said: The strongest winds will affect some of the higher-level roads.

“However, the north-westerly winds will also be very strong and gusty at lower levels too, including in areas to the east of high ground.

“A deepening depression will pass northern Scotland on Wednesday, accompanied by strong and gusty winds.

“It will also start to pull in much colder air, which will lead to the showers turning to snow, sleet and hail in many areas later in the day.

“Lightning may accompany the heavier showers, with potential disruption to power supplies.”

West coast ferry operator CalMac warned of possible disruption because of the strong winds.

Operations director Drew Collier said: “Weather forecasts for across the west of Scotland are predicting a windy and cold run up to the weekend.

“We will review sailings on a case by case basis, but would advise anyone planning to travel by ferry to take this into account when planning journeys in the next few days.”

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “We will be seeing cold and windy conditions over the next few days, and plans are in place to help us do all we can to mitigate the impact of the snow and gale-force winds.

“We would ask that people keep the conditions in mind when they are making their travel plans and leave plenty of time.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “With a risk of weather-related disruption for the remainder of the working week, motorists should bear in mind the risk of potentially hazardous driving conditions to come.

“Please ensure your vehicle is well prepared before setting off, making sure your windscreens are completely free of snow and ice, ensure your number plate is clear and your lights are working and clean.

“Ensure you have sufficient fuel in the vehicle, as well as supplies for yourself and passengers, including food, water, warm clothes and a fully-charged mobile phone.

“Motorists should also adapt their driving to suit road conditions, as well as the behaviour of other road users, including leaving more space between vehicles.”

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY