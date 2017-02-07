Scotland’s weather: Icy conditions pose road risk

A yellow warning for ice has been issued for areas across Scotland this morning.

Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands, South west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde are all affected.

Drivers have been warned to take extra care.

Snow is also expected to fall on higher ground during the night and into the morning, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said: “Ice is expected to form overnight into Tuesday morning.

“There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible.

“In addition ahead of this some snow is likely to fall Monday evening on high level routes above around 300 m - primarily the southern and eastern Highlands that may prove an additional hazard, disrupting transport routes.”