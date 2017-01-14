Scotland’s weather: Warnings remain as fresh snow falls

Warnings remain in place for a fresh band of snow and ice sweeping across Scotland.

The Met Office said as much as 3cm of snow could fall even at low levels in the north and east of the country over Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to freezing levels again with yellow “be aware” weather warnings in place for the Highlands, Grampian, Strathclyde, central and south west Scotland.

Travel in the north of the country was disrupted by overnight snowfall and freezing conditions with some trains cancelled and drivers urged to allow extra time for journeys.

A number of Saturday’s football fixtures fell to the weather with games in Livingston, Brechin and Cowdenbeath among those postponed but the weather brought some enjoyment to the lion cubs at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, who rolled around in the snow.

The Met Office said: “During Saturday evening and through Sunday morning an area of rain, sleet and snow will spread across Scotland and northern England from the west.

“This will lead to icy stretches developing in places whilst some temporary accumulations of snow are also expected. As much as 1-3cm may fall in places at low levels over eastern and northern Scotland and also the north of England on ground above 150m.

“Over the higher ground of Scotland as much as 5-10cm may accumulate. Sleet and snow will turn to rain from the west and north after midnight.”

About 18cm of snow was recorded in the Inverness area on Friday. Transport Scotland said more than 5,200 road treatments have been carried out so far this winter to help keep routes open.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: ‘’There is no doubt that we have seen some locally challenging conditions over the last few days but we have high levels of salt in stock and more gritters than ever before to spread salt and plough snow as conditions dictate.

“Once again, we would ask road users to drive to the conditions and to leave plenty of time for their journeys.

“The Traffic Scotland Twitter feed and website has the reliable traffic and travel information drivers need to make informed decisions and the advice, as always, is to plan ahead.’’