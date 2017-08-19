Scotland to enjoy mini heatwave after Hurricane Gert

The aftermath of Hurricane Gert is expected to blow in tropical weather to parts of the UK, with the potential for Tuesday to be the hottest day of the month, according to forecasters.

The Met Office said August’s patchy weather will continue this weekend, with Scotland likely see a cloudy and rainy Saturday but a drier Sunday with some sunshine.

Temperatures in the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to sit between 15C (59F) and 20C (66.2F), meteorologist Charlie Powell said.

In contrast, the South of England will largely see a sunny, dry Saturday and a cloudy, showery Sunday, with temperatures of up to 25C (77F).

The remnants of Hurricane Gert could bring more “tropical and humid” conditions to southern and eastern parts as Sunday ends, Mr Powell added.

The former category two hurricane is going to be “wrapped up in existing pressure” and weakened as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean, likely bringing humidity and balminess to the South.

If it hits 26C (78.8F) or 27C (80.6F) on Tuesday, that will make it the warmest day of August.

Though potentially salvaging summer for the South, it could end up bringing wind and wet to the North, but that remains uncertain, Mr Powell added.

On Monday, higher ground in parts of western Scotland and north-western England could see up to 25mm of rain - or a third of a month’s rainfall - in a few hours.

The weather is likely to be more settled by midweek, but it is unclear what to expect over the August bank holiday until the pressure clears.