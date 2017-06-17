Scotland weather: Temperatures soar as UK set for hottest day

Temperatures in Scotland are soaring as the UK basks in what is expected to be the hottest day of the year this weekend.

Building heat is predicted to push temperatures above 30C in the South and South East of the UK, some 10C above the usual average for this time of year.

Temperatures in Lossiemouth in Moray, hit 29.4C on May 26, while Blackpool enjoyed 28.6C heat on the same day.

“England is easily going to beat that, and even parts of Scotland could get into the mid-20s,” said Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna.

“With the building heat across most areas there is a 30% chance of seeing temperatures of 30C on Saturday, but we are more likely to see temperatures in the high 20s, with the possibility of 30C in the South East.

“On Sunday we are more likely to see 30C, with a small chance of an isolated 31C.

“The temperature is going to peak on Monday when we could easily get 31C or 32C.”

The warm weather will bring muggy nights to London and the South as high pressure sitting to the south-west draws in warm air.

Most areas are set to see fine and settled weather, with a gradual cooling from the middle of next week.

But parts of the far north and north-west of Scotland, and the far west of Northern Ireland, could see some rain.