Scotrail misses service target

ScotRail has admitted that its performance “isn’t good enough” after the reliability of its train services fell below target.

The average combined punctuality and reliability of trains on Scotland’s railways has fallen to 90.3 per cent, prompting Transport Scotland to instruct the operator to draw up a performance improvement plan.

The plan includes the identifying of so-called “golden trains”, services which if delayed or cancelled have the greatest impact on the network. Also, three new trains will be brought into service and signals will be improved.

More than 19,000 people have signed a petition calling on Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to “make ScotRail bosses improve Scotland’s trains or strip them of their contract”.

David Dickson, ScotRail Alliance infrastructure director, said the dip in performance had come at a time of “unprecedented change” on the network.