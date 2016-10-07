Scott Quin told by grandmother to watch his phone bill

WHEN his prestigious silver medal was hung around his neck, Scott Quin beamed with pride as he stood on the podium at the Paralympic games in Rio.

But when he phoned his gran back in Edinburgh to divulge his breaking news, after briefly praising him, all she could think about was how much the call would cost.

After missing out on gold by just three-hundredths of a second in the S14 100m Breaststroke, May Paton told her grandson “mind that phone bill” when he said he was calling from his mother’s phone.

After being born with Crouzon syndrome, a genetic disorder characterised by the premature fusion of certain skull bones, Scott’s parents were told he only had a three per cent chance of survival.

But after undergoing major reconstructive surgery as a baby to break almost every bone in his face, the 26-year-old has now become an inspiration for swimmers all over Edinburgh – despite suffering from learning difficulties and tunnel vision.

Scott said: “My gran was absolutely over the moon for me. I think she knows how hard I’ve worked and how much I love the sport.

“I used my mum’s phone to call her and she told me to ‘mind the phone bill’.

“It was funny because it’s so typical of her, that’s what she always says.”

Following his success in Rio, Scott, who trains with Warrender Swimming Club, still hasn’t settled back into his daily routine.

He said: “I’m still not quite back into my normal routine, I’m desperate to get right back into swimming but everyone keeps encouraging me to have a break.

“The whole experience has just been amazing. It’s been really nice to show my medal to my family and I enjoyed the homecoming celebrations last week.

“It was so nice to see that many people gathering to appreciate the hard work we put in.”

May, 92, who lives in Hanover’s Housing Association scheme at Juniper Green, had watched her grandson’s nailbiting race on her sofa. She “erupted with joy” when Scott, from Loanhead, placed second.

May has supported Scott since he started swimming at the age of seven. She watched him win silver in the SB14 100m Breaststroke at the IPC Swimming World Championships in Glasgow last year.

She said: “I know all the hard work he has put in and the countless 4am starts for his morning sessions.

“Seeing him beam with happiness and standing on the podium in Rio is something I will never forget.”

