Scottish apprentices in frame for awards

The deputy manager of a well-known city pub, a project manager and a young engineer are among the finalists at tomorrow’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

Rachael Polley works in George Street’s Slug and Lettuce bar and restaurant and is hoping for a win in the Apprentice of the Year category for apprentices at Level 4 and above in the awards organised by Skills Development Scotland.

Also a contender in that category is Edinburgh-based Cara Bullock. She is a key member of CGI IT UK’s team that will help deliver e-counting and postal voting systems for next year’s Scottish Local Government elections.

West Lothian Council worker Connor Waldron is a finalist in the Foundation Apprentice of the Year category.

He began his engineering Foundation Apprenticeship during his fourth year at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn.

Three employers are also hoping for a win at the Awards tomorrow.

They include Lloyds Banking Group which is in the Large Employer of the Year category for organisations with more than 250 employees.

The company has been recruiting Modern Apprentices to widen their talent pool and aim to attract people who may not have previously considered working in banking.

Hoping for a win in the Micro Employer of the Year category, for organisations with fewer than ten employees, is the University of Edinburgh Print Services.

The tiny business produces a huge range of material, printing everything from university publications to student dissertations and restaurant menus.

Livingston’s WGM Engineering is a hopeful in the SME Employer of the Year category for organisations with fewer than 250 employees. The company, which works primarily in the water industry, is proud that apprentices make up more than ten per cent of its workforce.

Hundreds of nominations were received for the awards, which will be held at the National Museum of Scotland.

Skills Development Scotland’s chief executive Damien Yeates said: “This year’s nominations have highlighted the tremendous quality of Scotland’s apprentices and the huge level of commitment from businesses across the country.

“All of these finalists are great examples of how modern apprenticeships are developing people and growing our economy and I wish them all well for the awards.”