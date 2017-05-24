Scottish concert venues increase security after Manchester attack

Security is being stepped up at concert venues in Scotland in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC), which incorporates the Hydro, Armadillo and SEC Centre in Glasgow, announced body searches, extra ticket checks and restrictions on bags will be in place at venues.

Events in Glasgow over the next few days include an anniversary concert for Celtic’s Lisbon Lions featuring Rod Stewart, The Beach Boys, Kiss, comedian Micky Flanagan and the Ideal Home Show.

Management said entry to venues could take longer but that public safety is “paramount”.

Only small bags (35cm by 40cm) will be permitted into the Hydro and the Armadillo, with larger bags needing to be checked into cloakrooms.

The Caird Hall in Dundee has issued similar advice.

An SEC spokeswoman said: “We have been liaising with the appropriate authorities including Police Scotland.

“Security measures at the campus have been enhanced including carrying out bag searches and full body searches.

“Only small bags will be permitted into the SSE Hydro and the Armadillo.

“Larger bags may be checked into the cloakroom in the SEC Centre and will be searched.

“At certain times, ticket checks will take place at entry points to the campus with some access routes - such as the walkway to the station - restricted to ticket holders only.

“These arrangements will mean that entry to the venues will take longer and therefore we would strongly encourage visitors to arrive early to allow time for access to the events.”

A joint statement from management of the Caird Hall, Whitehall Theatre and Gardyne Theatre in Dundee said: “Following the recent tragic events of Manchester, the management of the Caird Hall, Whitehall Theatre and Gardyne Theatre want to reassure customers that all shows will be going ahead.

“They advise customers not to bring any large bags, shoppers, backpacks when attending concerts/shows as storage facilities are not available at any of the venues and this may result in admission being delayed or, in the worst case, refused.

“The management are in contact with Police Scotland to ensure the necessary level of security at all venues.”