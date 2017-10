A 23-year-old Scottish man feared kidnapped in Vietnam has been found alive, his family have said.

Connor Leslie, from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, disappeared in the early hours of yesterday in Hanoi. He was in the city with a group of friends who got out of a taxi, which then sped off before Leslie could step out of the car.

Leslie’s friends and family said that he was “taken against his will”.

Vietnamese police officers said they had found him but have yet to reveal what condition he is in.