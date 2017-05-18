Scottish teens eat more sweets than rest of UK

Young Scots are eating more sweets than their UK counterparts, but drinking less fizzy juice than they did 15 years ago, according to an international study.

Experts found evidence of an “encouraging” overall decline in the consumption of sweets and sugary soft drinks in the UK – but one in three Scottish teenagers still eat sweets or chocolates every day. In England and Wales, that figure stands at a quarter.

However, the study did find that adolescent Scots are taking part in more vigorous activity.

The findings are part of a World Health Organisation report into childhood obesity, which is being presented in Portugal on Wednesday.

The report examined the behaviours of young people in European regions from 2002 to 2014.

The study, co-ordinated by Dr Jo Inchley at the University of St Andrews, found persisting inequalities and a rise in obesity among young people in Europe.

The report stated: “Healthy eating becomes less common as young people move through adolescence, with decreasing consumption of fruit and vegetables and higher consumption of sweets and soft drinks. Intake of free sugars, especially through sugar-sweetened beverages, is of particular concern in relation to overweight and obesity as it contributes to increased overall energy intake.”

The report concluded that, overall, daily consumption of sugary soft drinks and sweets decreased “noticeably” over the period of the study, but intake remains high.

“Almost one in five adolescents drink sugary soft drinks daily and one in four eats sweets every day,” it stated.

However, Scottish-specific figures show that almost 35 per cent of adolescent boys and girls in 2014 north of the Border ate sweets every day.

The figure is down from almost 45 per cent in 2002, but still equates to more than a third of youngsters.

A decline in soft drinks consumption is more marked, according to the figures.

In 2002, more than 47 per cent of Scots youngsters said they had soft drinks every day, but by 2014 that was down to 23.2 per cent, less than a quarter.

In England, the figure had dropped from 38 per cent to 13 per cent over the same period.

“Those with the greatest overall decreases were Ireland, Israel, Slovenia, England and Scotland,” the study noted.

Dr Inchley, the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children international co-ordinator and assistant director of the Child and Adolescent Health Research Unit at the University of St Andrews, said: “Within the UK, we found an overall decline in the consumption of sweets and sugary soft drinks, which is encouraging, but a third of Scottish adolescents still eat sweets or chocolates every day, compared to a quarter of adolescents in England and Wales.

She added: “These increases have occurred among girls as well as boys.”