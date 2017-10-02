SCVO boss Martin Sime retires after 25 years

The chief executive of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations Martin Sime is to retire following more than 25 successful years.

Mr Sime, who joined the charity umbrella body in 1991, has been credited with transforming the role of third sector bodies and growing the organisation to include more than 1800 members, ranging from individuals and grassroots groups, to Scotland-wide organisations.

SCVO is the national membership body representing the interests of charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises.

The Scottish third sector turns over £4.9 billion a year and employs 138,000 people in over 45,000 organisations.

Mr Sime is a well-known commentator on public affairs in Scotland.

He was an expert advisor to the Christie Commission on public service reform and worked closely with the Scottish Government at all levels to advance the interests of the third sector.

Mr Sime, who will stand down at the end of the year, said: “It has been my privilege to hold such a fantastic position for over a quarter of a century and to have been part of the changing face of the third sector throughout that time.

“I have met and worked with some truly inspiring people and wonderful causes.

“I know that everyone at SCVO will help my successor to find their feet and contribute to addressing the many challenges and opportunities which continue to confront Scotland’s voluntary organisations.”

The SCVO, which has its headquarters in the Capital, offers services which help charities and third sector organisations support the most vulnerable people in our communities or by conducting cutting edge research.

Neville Mackay, interim convener of SCVO, said: “SCVO is hugely indebted to Martin for his leadership and vision.

“His contribution has transformed the landscape in which Scotland’s third sector operates.

“Among his many achievements are driving positive change in charity law, charity finance and the esteem with which the sector is held by the public and parliament.

“We are grateful for his many accomplishments over more than 25 years, and wish him a long and happy retirement. He leaves with Trustees’ gratitude and very best wishes for the future.”