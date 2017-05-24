Sean Connery pays tribute to Roger Moore

Sir Sean Connery has paid tribute to fellow James Bond star Sir Roger Moore following his death at the age of 89.

The original big screen 007 said he would “miss” Sir Roger, with whom he enjoyed a long friendship “filled with jokes and laughter”.

The longest reigning James Bond died in Switzerland on Monday after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family said.

READ MORE: Sean Connery to be honoured at Edinburgh Film Festival

Sir Sean joined Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan in mourning their fellow 007 star.

The Scottish actor, 86, said in a statement: “I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter.

“I will miss him.”

In a reference to the theme of Sir Roger’s The Spy Who Loved Me, Craig wrote: “Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel.”

Brosnan described Sir Roger as “magnificent” as he shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together.