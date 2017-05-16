Search begins for Edinburgh Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best curry house of 2017.

We want you to tell us which locak Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff or the traditional style of decor. Maybe it’s so much more than a place to go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries to compete for Curry House of the Year 2017.

So who do you think deserves a place in the top ten?

To vote from the list below, simply purchase a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News and return the coupon on the Curry House page stating the full name and address of the Curry House you wish to vote for.

Nominations close on Friday June 2, 2017.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

01: 10 to 10 Delhi, 63 Clerk Street, Edinburgh

02: Abida, 295A Saint John’s Road, Edinburgh

03: Altaf Khan, 95A High Street, Tranent, East Lothian

04: Bay of Bengal, 164 High Street, Edinburgh

05: Bombay Bicycle Club Restaurant, 6-6a Brougham Place, Edinburgh

06: Bombay Lounge, 202 High St, Dalkeith

07: Bombay Spice, 138-140 Duke St Leith, Edinburgh

08: Bonoful, 13 -17 Brighton Place, Portobello

09: Britannia Spice, 150 Commercial Street, Ocean Drive, Edinburgh

10: Capital Tandoori, 17 Main Street, Balerno, Edinburgh

11: Clippers Restaurant, 26 High St, Penicuik

12: Delhi Diner, 38 Mayfield Gardens, Edinburgh

13: Desi Pakwan, 61 Leith Walk, Edinburgh

14: Eastern Eye, 6 Hardgate, Haddington, East Lothian

15: Eastern Pavilion, 46 Saint John’s Road, Edinburgh

16: Eastern Spices, 6 Howard Street, Edinburgh

17: Ginger Restaurant, 11 South College St, Edinburgh

18: Golden Ambal, 1 Albert Place, Edinburgh

19: Grace of India, 33 High Street, Aberlady, East Lothian

20: Guchhi Indian Restaurant, 50 East Fountain Bridge, Edinburgh

21: Gurkha Cafe & Restaurant, 25-27 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh

22: Guru, 9 Dundee Terrace, Edinburgh

23: Halimah Indian Restaurant, 76 High Street, Musselburgh

24: Himalaya Cafe, 20 South Clerk Street, Edinburgh

25: Himalaya Tandoori Restaurant, 171 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh

26: Ignite, 272-274 Morrison Street, Edinburgh

27: In Touch, 8 Inverleith Gardens, Edinburgh

28: India Today, 176 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh

29: Indian Cavalry Club, 22 Coates Crescent, West End, Edinburgh

30: Indian Flavour, 47 Ferry Rd, Edinburgh

31: Indian Lounge Restaurant, 129A Rose Street, Edinburgh

32: Itihaas, 17/19 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith

33: Jaipur of India, 16 Marischal Place, Edinburgh

34: Jashans Restaurant, 1-2 Moat Place, Slateford, Edinburgh

35: Kalpna, 2/3 St. Patricks Sq, Edinburgh

36: Kasturi Indian Gourmet Resturant, 35-37 Shandwick Place, Edinburgh

37: Kebab Mahal, 7 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

38: Khushi, 10 Antigua Street, Edinburgh

39: Kismot, 29 St. Leonards Street, Edinburgh

40: Kohi Noor, 142 North High Street, Musselburgh

41: Lancers, 5 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh

42: Lazeez, 191 Dalry Road, Edinburgh

43: Mezbaan South Indian Restaurant, 14 - 14A Brougham Street, Edinburgh

44: Mint Indian, 64 Portobello High Street, Portobello

45: Mintleaf Restaurant, 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh

46: Miraj Indian Takeaway, 19 Main Street, Davidson Mains, Edinburgh

47: Morningside Spice, 74-76 Morningside Road, Edinburgh

48: Mother India’s Cafe, 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

49: Mughal Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, 81 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh

50: Namaste Kathmandu, 17-19 Forest Road, Edinburgh

51: Navadhanya, 88 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh

52: Nutan’s, 42 Home Street, Tollcross, Edinburgh

53: Ocean Spice, 3 Annfield Newhaven Leith, Leith, Edinburgh

54: Omar Khayyam Indian Restaurant, 1 Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh

55: Passage to India, 20 Union Place, Edinburgh

56: Pataka, 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh

57: Queen’s Spice, 1 High Street, South Queensferry

58: Rannaghor, 8 Pentland View Court, Currie, Edinburgh

59: Red Fort, 10 Drummond Street, Edinburgh

60: Rivage, 126 Easter Road, Edinburgh

61: Ronaq Indian Restaurant, 10 - 12 Craigleith Road, Edinburgh

62: Ronaq New Waverley, 31 East Market Street, Edinburgh

63: Shanaz Indian, 194 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh

64: Shezan Indian Cuisine, 24-25 Union Place, Edinburgh

65: Shish Mahal, 63A High Street, Musselburgh

66: Slumdog Delivered, Elm Row, Edinburgh

67: Spice House, 29 The Square, Penicuik

68: Spice Lounge Kitchen, 1 Craigmount View, Corstorphine, Edinburgh

69: Spice n Nice, 8 Wardieburn Drive, Edinburgh

70: Spicy Bite, 119 Dundee Street, Edinburgh

71: St Johns Curry Club, 100 Saint John’s Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh

72: Tanjore, 6-8 Clerk Street, Edinburgh

73: The Clay Oven, 86 Morningside Road, Edinburgh

74: The Curry Leaf, 139 Bruntsfield Pl, Edinburgh

75: The Everest Nepalese & Indian Restaurant, 52 Home Street, Edinburgh

76: The Hill Station, 25 Bridge Street, Tranent, East Lothian

77: The Mosque Kitchen, 31, Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

78: The Original Mosque Kitchen & Cafe, 50 Potterrow, Edinburgh

79: The Spice Pavilion, 1 Dundas Street, Edinburgh

80: The Verandah Restaurant, 17 Dalry Road, Haymarket, Edinburgh

81: Tikka Mahal, 53 Clerk Street, Edinburgh

82: Tikka Masala, 201 Pleasance, Edinburgh

83: Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, 1 Leven Street, Edinburgh

84: Umair Indian Restaurant, 159/161 Morrison Street, Edinburgh

85: Vinyasa, 34 St Mary’s Street, Edinburgh

86: Voujon, 107 Newington Road, Edinburgh

87: Yak & Yeti, 13 Newington Road, Edinburgh

88: Zest, 15 North St. Andrew Street, Edinburgh