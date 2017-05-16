Search begins for Edinburgh Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best curry house of 2017.
We want you to tell us which locak Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff or the traditional style of decor. Maybe it’s so much more than a place to go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries to compete for Curry House of the Year 2017.
So who do you think deserves a place in the top ten?
To vote from the list below, simply purchase a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News and return the coupon on the Curry House page stating the full name and address of the Curry House you wish to vote for.
Nominations close on Friday June 2, 2017.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
01: 10 to 10 Delhi, 63 Clerk Street, Edinburgh
02: Abida, 295A Saint John’s Road, Edinburgh
03: Altaf Khan, 95A High Street, Tranent, East Lothian
04: Bay of Bengal, 164 High Street, Edinburgh
05: Bombay Bicycle Club Restaurant, 6-6a Brougham Place, Edinburgh
06: Bombay Lounge, 202 High St, Dalkeith
07: Bombay Spice, 138-140 Duke St Leith, Edinburgh
08: Bonoful, 13 -17 Brighton Place, Portobello
09: Britannia Spice, 150 Commercial Street, Ocean Drive, Edinburgh
10: Capital Tandoori, 17 Main Street, Balerno, Edinburgh
11: Clippers Restaurant, 26 High St, Penicuik
12: Delhi Diner, 38 Mayfield Gardens, Edinburgh
13: Desi Pakwan, 61 Leith Walk, Edinburgh
14: Eastern Eye, 6 Hardgate, Haddington, East Lothian
15: Eastern Pavilion, 46 Saint John’s Road, Edinburgh
16: Eastern Spices, 6 Howard Street, Edinburgh
17: Ginger Restaurant, 11 South College St, Edinburgh
18: Golden Ambal, 1 Albert Place, Edinburgh
19: Grace of India, 33 High Street, Aberlady, East Lothian
20: Guchhi Indian Restaurant, 50 East Fountain Bridge, Edinburgh
21: Gurkha Cafe & Restaurant, 25-27 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh
22: Guru, 9 Dundee Terrace, Edinburgh
23: Halimah Indian Restaurant, 76 High Street, Musselburgh
24: Himalaya Cafe, 20 South Clerk Street, Edinburgh
25: Himalaya Tandoori Restaurant, 171 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh
26: Ignite, 272-274 Morrison Street, Edinburgh
27: In Touch, 8 Inverleith Gardens, Edinburgh
28: India Today, 176 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh
29: Indian Cavalry Club, 22 Coates Crescent, West End, Edinburgh
30: Indian Flavour, 47 Ferry Rd, Edinburgh
31: Indian Lounge Restaurant, 129A Rose Street, Edinburgh
32: Itihaas, 17/19 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith
33: Jaipur of India, 16 Marischal Place, Edinburgh
34: Jashans Restaurant, 1-2 Moat Place, Slateford, Edinburgh
35: Kalpna, 2/3 St. Patricks Sq, Edinburgh
36: Kasturi Indian Gourmet Resturant, 35-37 Shandwick Place, Edinburgh
37: Kebab Mahal, 7 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh
38: Khushi, 10 Antigua Street, Edinburgh
39: Kismot, 29 St. Leonards Street, Edinburgh
40: Kohi Noor, 142 North High Street, Musselburgh
41: Lancers, 5 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh
42: Lazeez, 191 Dalry Road, Edinburgh
43: Mezbaan South Indian Restaurant, 14 - 14A Brougham Street, Edinburgh
44: Mint Indian, 64 Portobello High Street, Portobello
45: Mintleaf Restaurant, 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh
46: Miraj Indian Takeaway, 19 Main Street, Davidson Mains, Edinburgh
47: Morningside Spice, 74-76 Morningside Road, Edinburgh
48: Mother India’s Cafe, 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh
49: Mughal Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, 81 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh
50: Namaste Kathmandu, 17-19 Forest Road, Edinburgh
51: Navadhanya, 88 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh
52: Nutan’s, 42 Home Street, Tollcross, Edinburgh
53: Ocean Spice, 3 Annfield Newhaven Leith, Leith, Edinburgh
54: Omar Khayyam Indian Restaurant, 1 Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh
55: Passage to India, 20 Union Place, Edinburgh
56: Pataka, 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh
57: Queen’s Spice, 1 High Street, South Queensferry
58: Rannaghor, 8 Pentland View Court, Currie, Edinburgh
59: Red Fort, 10 Drummond Street, Edinburgh
60: Rivage, 126 Easter Road, Edinburgh
61: Ronaq Indian Restaurant, 10 - 12 Craigleith Road, Edinburgh
62: Ronaq New Waverley, 31 East Market Street, Edinburgh
63: Shanaz Indian, 194 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh
64: Shezan Indian Cuisine, 24-25 Union Place, Edinburgh
65: Shish Mahal, 63A High Street, Musselburgh
66: Slumdog Delivered, Elm Row, Edinburgh
67: Spice House, 29 The Square, Penicuik
68: Spice Lounge Kitchen, 1 Craigmount View, Corstorphine, Edinburgh
69: Spice n Nice, 8 Wardieburn Drive, Edinburgh
70: Spicy Bite, 119 Dundee Street, Edinburgh
71: St Johns Curry Club, 100 Saint John’s Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh
72: Tanjore, 6-8 Clerk Street, Edinburgh
73: The Clay Oven, 86 Morningside Road, Edinburgh
74: The Curry Leaf, 139 Bruntsfield Pl, Edinburgh
75: The Everest Nepalese & Indian Restaurant, 52 Home Street, Edinburgh
76: The Hill Station, 25 Bridge Street, Tranent, East Lothian
77: The Mosque Kitchen, 31, Nicolson Square, Edinburgh
78: The Original Mosque Kitchen & Cafe, 50 Potterrow, Edinburgh
79: The Spice Pavilion, 1 Dundas Street, Edinburgh
80: The Verandah Restaurant, 17 Dalry Road, Haymarket, Edinburgh
81: Tikka Mahal, 53 Clerk Street, Edinburgh
82: Tikka Masala, 201 Pleasance, Edinburgh
83: Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, 1 Leven Street, Edinburgh
84: Umair Indian Restaurant, 159/161 Morrison Street, Edinburgh
85: Vinyasa, 34 St Mary’s Street, Edinburgh
86: Voujon, 107 Newington Road, Edinburgh
87: Yak & Yeti, 13 Newington Road, Edinburgh
88: Zest, 15 North St. Andrew Street, Edinburgh