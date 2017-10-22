Search for teenager who went missing overnight

POLICE are hunting for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen by her family about midnight when she went to bed.

They are appealing for help to find Sophie Naylor who has been reported missing from her home address in Bo’ness.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in, slim, with shoulder length brown hair. Her clothing is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “She was last seen by her family about midnight when she went to bed and they are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

“Any person with information on the whereabouts of Sophie is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference PS-20171022-1042.”