Shoppers set to bag bargains in New Year charity shop sale

BARGAIN hunters will gather in Stockbridge this morning to fill their bags with piles of designer goods – for just a fraction of their retail prices.

Prada, Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Burberry are just some of the big-name brands shoppers will be scrabbling over at Shelter Scotland’s annual New Year sale.

Assistant manager Euan Stevenson with Audubon's Birds of America. Picture: Julie Bull

Last year, the hotly anticipated event raked in an astonishing £4,000 in just two hours for the charity, after dozens of people queued from the early hours of the morning to get inside.

Today, bargain hunters are being given the chance to snap up a series of antiques, a selection of designer scarves, jackets and bags as well prestigious jewellery for high street prices.

Star Trek fans are also being given the chance to bid for a rare and collectible SPOCK Bearbrick figure – which have been known to sell for more than a thousand pounds.

Among the mountain of designer clothes that will be on offer include Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs dresses set to sell from just £50.

Fashion lovers can also get their hands on Valentino, Gucci and Miu Miu bags from just £50.

Pete Jew, manager of Shelter Scotland’s Stockbridge shop, said: “This is our 15th annual January event and I’m delighted to say that it looks like being our best ever and we are looking forward to welcoming eager shoppers looking for real bargains.

“From Dolce & Gabbana and Stella McCartney to Vivienne Westwood, Vera Wang and Chloe – the number of designer label bargains is more than we’ve ever had.

“This annual event can only happen because of the generosity of our customers and the supporters who every year help us raise as much money as possible to support Shelter Scotland’s work to help people struggling with bad housing and homelessness.”

Every year, a selection of garments are donated to the charity shop which is well known for offering top quality designer brands for just a fraction of their retail price.

Last year shoppers left the store with dozens of bargains, including Barbour jackets and Burberry ties.

Other items up for grabs today include a soprano saxophone by Reynolds priced at £200, a large selection of books including A Civic Survey of Edinburgh priced at £80 and Cashmere knitwear.

All of the funds raised from today’s flash sale will go towards the charity’s work to help the homeless, and those who are housed in bad conditions across Scotland.

The charity runs a free national helpline which provides support and advice to people struggling with their housing.

Mr Jew added: “We usually have crowds waiting outside the shop from the early hours so I’d advise customers to arrive early to avoid disappointment.”

Today’s sale opens at 10am at Shelter Scotland’s Stockbridge shop on Raeburn Place.

