Simon Cowell’s Grenfell charity records airs for first time

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single left listeners in tears when it was aired for the first time - with an opening rap by Stormzy.

The recording of Simon And Garfunkel’s ballad Bridge Over Troubled Water features more than 50 artists, including Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J.

The track by SImon Cowell was released today. Picture; PA

Grime star Stormzy opens the track, rapping: “I don’t know where to begin so I’ll start by saying I refuse to forget you/I refuse to be silenced/I refuse to neglect you/That’s for every last soul up in Grenfell/Even though I’ve never even met you.”

Marking a week since the fire, the single was played across BBC radio stations on Wednesday morning, while the video will be aired on ITV before Coronation Street.

@Melody tweeted: “Listening to Bridge Over Troubled Water... I’m in tears, it’s so beautiful!!! Thanks so much to everyone involved! People, please donate.”

@ClaireSandalls wrote: “Wow in tears listening to Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The artwork for Simon Cowell's charity single, raising funds for those affected by the catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire. Picture; PA

@ghostsstanding wrote: “Between Stormzy’s part in the beginning, Liam and Louis (Tomlinson) I’m a mess.”

READ MORE: Simon Cowell’s charity track for Grenfell Tower survivors will debut on Wednesday

@YOFreddie wrote: “So poignant and full of emotion. Beautiful tribute as well as a fundraiser.”

@shannonnicol said: “OMG Stormzy’s part at the beginning. So amazing.”

@amyatfamous wrote: “Anyone else. literally covered in goosebumps with the Grenfell Towers charity single? Sounds amazing!”

All proceeds collected by Artists For Grenfell will be distributed via The London Community Foundation.

READ MORE: Grenfell fire: Holyrood group has first tower block safety meetin

Other artists who have lent their names, and their voices, to the song include Bastille, Brian May, Ella Eyre, James Blunt, Louis Tomlinson, Nile Rodgers, X Factor winner Matt Terry and recent Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

The music mogul kicked off the recording process days after last week’s fire, which killed at least 79 people.

Stars came together to take part in a weekend of recording at west London’s Sarm Studios, half a mile away from Grenfell Tower.

Cowell tweeted: “Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen. As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating.”