Sir Arnold Clark, billionaire car tycoon, dies aged 89

Motoring tycoon Sir Arnold Clark has died at the age of 89.

The billionaire, who founded his Arnold Clark car dealership in Glasgow in 1954, died on Monday surrounded by his family.

He was knighted in 2004 for services to the motor industry and last year became Britain’s first billionaire car dealer, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

A family statement said: “Sir Arnold Clark passed away peacefully this morning, April 10 2017, surrounded by his family.

“He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a great friend and employer to many.

“He was an inspiration and the family will continue to carry on his vision.

“He will be greatly missed.

“We wish to thank all those who have sent messages of condolence and appreciate your kind support.”