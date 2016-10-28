Sir Tom Farmer receives prestigious award

EDINBURGH entreprenuer Sir Tom farmer has received a prestigious award from his peers.

Sir Tom was recognised for his “Outstanding Contribution to the Tyre Industry” by the National Tyre Distributors Association, the industry body.

The Kwik-Fit founder has been described as the man who changed the face of the auto repair industry.

He set-up Kwik-Fit in 1971 which grew under his leadership into the world’s largest independent tyre and automotive repair business with more than 2000 centres in 20 countries when it was sold for £1 billion in 1999. He later established Farmer Autocare in 2003, and the company now operates from 19 centres across central Scotland.

Sir Tom said: “To receive this award from my peers in the automotive industry is a great compliment and credit for it lies with all of the good and talented people who have worked with me over the years.

“Every organisation needs the best possible people to grow and prosper and must ensure customer service is of the highest standard.”

Dominic Sandivasci, chairman and chief executive of Pirelli UK Tyres, said he could “think of no-one more deserving.”