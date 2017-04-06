SNP’s candidate list ‘most diverse yet’

THE SNP says its team of council candidates in the Capital is its most diverse yet.

The Nationalists – who are aiming to be the biggest party for the first time – said their line-up included EU nationals, BME, LGBTI and disabled candidates.

Ernesta Noreikienek, who is standing in Pentland Hills, was born in Lithuania. She said: “Edinburgh council has a strong role to play in standing up for all its citizens, regardless of where they come from. I would love to have the opportunity to be part of that effort.”

Liberton/Gilmerton candidate Derek Howie, who is registered blind, said: “I have a lifetime of experience that I’m hoping to make use of if elected to the council. It’s important that the voice of people with disabilities is heard loudly and I’ll be a strong voice ensuring that our city is accessible for everyone.”

And trans Indian woman Mridul Wudhwa, who is standing in Craigentinny/Duddingston, said: “I’m proud to be part of a strong and diverse team of SNP candidates in the Capital.

“Edinburgh’s politics needs to reflect the diversity in our communities and I’m hoping that I can be a role model to encourage more people from different backgrounds to get involved.”