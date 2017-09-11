Spadework pays off for pensioners

The efforts of green-fingered Lewis Bassindale and his wife Jean have been rewarded with three awards in this year’s gardening competition for Midlothian Council tenants.

The couple won the gold award for best overall garden, top spot in the best floral garden category and a runners-up prize for most improved garden.

Their certificates – along with vouchers Dobbies Garden Centre – were presented by Midlothian Provost Adam Montgomery at their home in Roslin.

Lewis, 87, and 77-year-old Jean have had some previous success in the annual competition, but this is the first time they have won the top prize. They only moved into their house four years ago and have worked hard to turn a neglected and overgrown garden into an idyllic outdoor space. It now contains colourful flower displays, a well-maintained lawn and a solar-powered water feature and a flag pole.

Mr Bassindale worked as a miner before he retired and Jean as an assistant bank manager. She now volunteers at Roslin primary School and is a co-ordinator for Roslin and Bilston Community First Responders.

Mr Bassindale, who takes the lead on the gardening, said: “My garden is my pride and joy and I relish the time I spend out here. Gardening is a hobby for me but it’s nice to have my efforts recognised by winning these awards.”

Councillor Adam Montgomery was impressed and inspired when he saw the garden.

“The overall standard in the Tenants’ Garden Competition was impressive. Congratulations to everybody who participated - particularly to Mr and Mrs Bassindale on winning top prize,” he said. “ A lot of hard work, patience and dedication has gone into making the garden look so beautiful. This has not only given pleasure and satisfaction to the owners of the garden but enhances the local environment for others in the neighbourhood.”

n Two-year-old Cain Hay (pictured right) from Loanhead, is dwarfed by the plants that won him a special prize for this year’s tallest sunflowers.