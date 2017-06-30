Special dog who suffered as a pup ready for new owners

A NEW home is being sought by The Scottish SPCA for a special pooch who endured a difficult start in life.

For the past eight months, Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for Marley, an American bulldog with a harrowing back story.

When Marley first came into the care of the charity’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Glasgow, staff say she was very nervous and wary of everyone.

Centre Manager Anna O’Donnell said, “Marley did not get the best start in life. When she arrived we learned she hadn’t had much human interaction and developed kennel stress so would often destroy blankets given to her.

“Staff at the centre have been working with her and she’s very eager to learn as much as she can! Marley recently got a Tuffies dog bed as a gift which has calmed her down quite a bit and she no longer damages any blankets when left alone as she’s no longer so stressed in her kennel.

“This lovable girl is looking for an experienced, understanding and patient person who will give her lots of attention and introduce her to everyday life in a secure and loving environment.

“We know Marley will make a fantastic companion for the right person who can invest time in her. When a bond has been formed with Marley, it is easy to see what a friendly and affectionate girl she is.”

And now, having made great steps towards recovery, Marley is ready to find herself new owners.

Anyone who can offer Marley a new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Glasgow on 03000 999 999.